Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in State Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 224,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in State Street by 4.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 691,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in State Street by 17.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in State Street by 126.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

State Street stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.