Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 439 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,300,000. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $73,433,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

