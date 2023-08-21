Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $899,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $98.28 on Monday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.