Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

