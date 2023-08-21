Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

REG stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

