LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

