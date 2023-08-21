Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

