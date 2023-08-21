Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,920,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 358,561 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.14 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

