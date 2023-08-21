Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 492 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HIG opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.