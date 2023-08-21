Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 263 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

