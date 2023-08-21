Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,014,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $429.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

