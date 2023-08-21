Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $790,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.05 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

