Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

