Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,889 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

