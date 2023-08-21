Burney Co. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $477.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

