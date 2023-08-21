Burney Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

