Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Republic Services by 40.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $146.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

