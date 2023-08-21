The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.82 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

