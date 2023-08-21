VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,916,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.24 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

