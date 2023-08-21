Atria Investments Inc Buys 6,623 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $167.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

