Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $684,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $263.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

