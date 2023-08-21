Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,693 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $184.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

