Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

