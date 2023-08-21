Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,327 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $123.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

