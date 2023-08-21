Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CHE opened at $503.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.23. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

