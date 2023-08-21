Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $593,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CION Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 41,406 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $149,606.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,637. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CION shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CION opened at $10.78 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $588.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

