Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

