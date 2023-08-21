Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $749.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.44 and a 200-day moving average of $736.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.