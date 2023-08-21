iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
