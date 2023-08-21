AMG National Trust Bank Has $776,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $95.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

