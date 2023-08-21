B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.