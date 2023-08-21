B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

