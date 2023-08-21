25,814 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

