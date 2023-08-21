Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $237.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

