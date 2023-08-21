Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in LKQ by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,625,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

