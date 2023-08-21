NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $456.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $432.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 225.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.34 and a 200 day moving average of $332.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.