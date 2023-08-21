Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $397.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

