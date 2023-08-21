PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. PayPal has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

