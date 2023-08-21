The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

