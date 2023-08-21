Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

