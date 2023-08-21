Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,212 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

