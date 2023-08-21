Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,153 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:COF opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

