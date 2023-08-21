Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

