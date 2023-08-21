Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

