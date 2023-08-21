Burney Co. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $75.40 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.