Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
