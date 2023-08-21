Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

