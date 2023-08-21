Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

