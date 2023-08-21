Burney Co. Sells 1,681 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,781,000 after buying an additional 6,822,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after buying an additional 170,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

