The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

DIS stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.